<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0438 \u0412\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0454 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0456\u0436\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0456 \u0443 \u0414\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0456.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/7psZR8nkZ-Q?si=9UqdIOG7Io9uw921" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->