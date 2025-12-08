Russian forces have started covering some of its attack aircraft with car tyres, which experts say could be a makeshift attempt to protect them from Ukrainian drone strikes. Satellite imagery from Maxar of Engels Airbase, deep inside Russia, shows two Tu-95 strategic bombers with car tyres on top of the airframes. CNN could not independently verify why the tyres were placed on the aircraft, but experts say it could be a crude attempt at not only adding another layer of protection against Ukrainian drones but also to reduce the aircrafts' detectability aircrafts visibly, especially at night. Francisco Serra-Martins, from drone manufacturer One Way Aerospace -- whose drones have been used by Ukrainian forces -- told CNN that covering the aircraft in tyres will have limited effect on mitigating damage. "It may reduce the thermal signature for exposed strategic aviation assets placed on airfield aprons, but they will still be observable under infrared cameras." "Tyres may limit damage, but it seems like a token effort to limit drone strikes rather than using hardened aircraft shelters and proper electronic warfare defenses," he added. Steffan Watkins, an open-source research consultant who tracks aircraft and ships, told CNN the tires could be used to stop fragmentation of an airburst above the plane from piercing the aircraft. ìWhile it seems pretty goofy, they seem to be trying to do the best they can to up-armour the planes that are otherwise sitting ducks. Whether it works depends on what the warhead is on the missile/drone," Watkins added. When asked about this new Russian tactic, a NATO military official told CNN the alliance had seen the makeshift attempt. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to speak to the media. ìWe believe it's meant to protect against drones,î a NATO military official told CNN. ìWe don't know if this will have any effect.î // From CNNís Vasco Cotovio a